Tradr ETFs is officially the first issuer to roll out a leveraged single-stock ETF tied to Xanadu Quantum Technologies (NASDAQ:XNDU) .

The new fund, Tradr 2X Long XNDU Daily ETF (BATS:XNDX) , seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of the newly public company that has quickly emerged as one of the more volatile names in frontier technology trading.

The launch comes as investor appetite for speculative technology bets appears to be rebounding after weeks of broader market uncertainty. Leveraged ETF issuer Tradr said the decision to build a product around Xanadu was driven partly by unusually strong trading activity in the stock despite its relatively small market capitalization.

"While it is a newer public company, Xanadu has already exhibited some remarkably high volume days especially relative to the company’s market cap so we feel pretty good about demand for a leveraged product," Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs, told Benzinga.

Markiewicz added that volatility alone is not enough to justify a leveraged ETF launch, though it remains an important consideration.

"Volatility alone does not create an ideal candidate for a single stock ETF but it is certainly a factor that weighs heavily in our equation when evaluating new products," he said.

Quantum Trade Heats Up

The launch also highlights growing competition among ETF issuers racing to capitalize on fast-moving market themes, particularly in areas such as AI, crypto, space exploration and now quantum computing.

"I wouldn’t say there is a rotation necessarily but it certainly feels like there is a greater appetite for risk over the past few weeks and given that the quantum names are still on the frontier spectrum of technology, the space should continue to be well bid," Markiewicz said.

He added that timing remains critical in thematic ETF launches as issuers compete to establish early positioning in emerging sectors.

"First to market is crucial while speed to market definitely helps when a certain vertical is getting hot," he said.

Leveraged ETF Boom Accelerates

Tradr, which specializes in leveraged and inverse ETFs aimed at active traders, recently surpassed $5 billion in assets under management. That’s up from less than $1 billion roughly a year ago, according to Markiewicz.

The company believes the growing demand for tactical trading tools is helping fuel the expansion of single-stock leveraged ETFs.

"While I’m not closely tracking options volumes, just given the growth of single stock leveraged ETFs, both in AUM and trading activity, there is strong evidence that overall demand for high-conviction trading tools exists," Markiewicz said.

He added that traders increasingly appear comfortable with ETFs offering capped leverage exposure compared to more aggressive options strategies.

"Of course with options you can achieve leverage in excess of two times but I get the feeling from traders with whom I speak that the 2x leverage max for ETFs is a level that appropriately balances risk and reward," he said.

Beware Of The Risks

Markiewicz also cautioned that leveraged ETFs are designed primarily for short-term tactical positioning rather than buy-and-hold investing.

"I’ll start by saying that if you’re an investor trafficking in Leveraged ETFs you should be well versed in the structure of the product and be cognizant of the risks as they are different from plain vanilla index ETFs," he said. "In general, though, these products are better suited for swing trading and positioning around events."

Addressing concerns around the speculative nature of quantum computing stocks, Markiewicz said frontier sectors naturally attract active traders seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

"That is a totally valid observation but it is that speculative nature that attracts traders to these types of stocks whether it be quantum, space exploration or most biotechs really," he said. "In the end, we just build the tools for traders to use which is why we also have 13 short funds in case they want to take the bear side of the speculative thesis."

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