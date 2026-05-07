According to the firm, the investment process combines top-down macro analysis with bottom-up security selection, evaluating factors such as underlying loan quality, CLO structure, and manager selection to identify relative value opportunities while limiting downside risks. The strategy aims to build a portfolio capable of performing across varying market conditions while continuing to generate income.
Key Features Of CLOO
- Actively managed ETF focused on investment-grade CLO exposure
- At least 80% of assets allocated to investment-grade-rated securities
- Strategy emphasizes income generation alongside capital preservation
- Investment process combines macroeconomic analysis with detailed credit research
- Focus areas include CLO structure, collateral quality, and manager selection
The launch comes as CLO-focused ETFs continue gaining traction among investors seeking higher yields than traditional corporate bonds while maintaining a degree of structural protection. Kirk Lehneis, Head of U.S. Retail at New York Life Investment Management, said CLOs have increasingly become a "core building block" within fixed income because of their income potential and built-in protections.
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