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ETF Market Growth
May 7, 2026 3:28 PM 2 min read

Fixed-Income Investors Get New ETF That Targets Wall Street's Structured Credit Trade

According to the firm, the investment process combines top-down macro analysis with bottom-up security selection, evaluating factors such as underlying loan quality, CLO structure, and manager selection to identify relative value opportunities while limiting downside risks. The strategy aims to build a portfolio capable of performing across varying market conditions while continuing to generate income.

Key Features Of CLOO

  • Actively managed ETF focused on investment-grade CLO exposure
  • At least 80% of assets allocated to investment-grade-rated securities
  • Strategy emphasizes income generation alongside capital preservation
  • Investment process combines macroeconomic analysis with detailed credit research
  • Focus areas include CLO structure, collateral quality, and manager selection

The launch comes as CLO-focused ETFs continue gaining traction among investors seeking higher yields than traditional corporate bonds while maintaining a degree of structural protection. Kirk Lehneis, Head of U.S. Retail at New York Life Investment Management, said CLOs have increasingly become a "core building block" within fixed income because of their income potential and built-in protections.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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