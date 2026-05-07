According to the firm, the investment process combines top-down macro analysis with bottom-up security selection, evaluating factors such as underlying loan quality, CLO structure, and manager selection to identify relative value opportunities while limiting downside risks. The strategy aims to build a portfolio capable of performing across varying market conditions while continuing to generate income.

Key Features Of CLOO

Actively managed ETF focused on investment-grade CLO exposure

At least 80% of assets allocated to investment-grade-rated securities

Strategy emphasizes income generation alongside capital preservation

Investment process combines macroeconomic analysis with detailed credit research

Focus areas include CLO structure, collateral quality, and manager selection

The launch comes as CLO-focused ETFs continue gaining traction among investors seeking higher yields than traditional corporate bonds while maintaining a degree of structural protection. Kirk Lehneis, Head of U.S. Retail at New York Life Investment Management, said CLOs have increasingly become a "core building block" within fixed income because of their income potential and built-in protections.

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