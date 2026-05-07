ETF Boom Accelerates As Nearly 370 New Funds Launch In Just Four Months

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry is witnessing another strong year of growth, with nearly 370 new funds launched in just over four months as issuers rush into hot themes like artificial intelligence, space exploration and active management.

New ETFs Flood In

At this week's ETF Prime podcast, Kirsten Chang, senior industry analyst at VettaFi, told host Nate Geraci that the industry is on track to launch between 1,100 and 1,200 ETFs this year, potentially matching the record-breaking pace seen in 2025.

The surge highlights continued investor appetite for niche strategies, thematic investing and actively managed funds as issuers race to capture market share in an increasingly crowded ETF landscape.

Active ETFs Dominate New Launches

Actively managed products continue to lead the industry's expansion, accounting for roughly 80% of all ETF launches in 2026, Chang said. She described the trend as the "democratization of the hedge fund," as more traditional active management strategies become available through the ETF wrapper at lower costs and with greater transparency.

Space And Healthcare: Emerging Investment Themes

AI, Electrification Gain Momentum

Meanwhile, the Sprott Rare Earths ex-China ETF (NYSE:REXC) , which seeks exposure to rare earths companies, is also gaining traction.

Below is a table showing ETF AUM and inception dates:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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