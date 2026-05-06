The launch marks the fourth collaboration between Exchange Traded Concepts and Bancreek Capital Strategies, extending a partnership focused on differentiated, research-driven ETF strategies.

The fund is built on the premise that companies led by proven wealth creators may offer stronger long-term growth potential. According to the issuers, CLUB leverages Bancreek's proprietary, data-driven process to identify businesses where leadership has demonstrated an ability to build and compound wealth over time.

The strategy combines this approach with the flexibility of active management, aiming to capture durable growth opportunities across global markets while maintaining a high-conviction portfolio.

Key Features of the Billionaires Club ETF

The ETF enters a crowded but evolving active ETF landscape, where issuers are increasingly packaging niche investment themes into transparent, exchange-traded vehicles. By emphasizing founder-led businesses and long-term wealth creation, CLUB seeks to carve out a distinct identity among thematic and actively managed funds competing for investor attention.

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