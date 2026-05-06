Defiance ETFs on Tuesday rolled out a new leveraged single-stock fund aimed at traders looking to capitalize on short-term moves in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) .

Defince structured AMKL to deliver twice (200%) the daily percentage return of Amkor's stock. It offers amplified exposure to one of the largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers globally.

Key Features

The ETF is designed strictly for short-term trading and does not seek to meet its stated objective over periods longer than a single day, making it a tool primarily for active investors rather than long-term holders.

With semiconductors continuing to play a central role across industries—from automotive to AI-driven computing—products like AMKL provide a way to express tactical bullish views on key supply chain players.

Amkor, founded in 1968, has long been a critical partner to semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics manufacturers, offering packaging and testing services essential to chip production. As demand for advanced chips accelerates across end markets, Defiance's latest ETF underscores how issuers are continuing to build specialized products that allow traders to take precise, high-beta positions within the semiconductor value chain.

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