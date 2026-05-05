GraniteShares has rolled out four new ETFs under its YieldBOOST platform, aiming to tap investor demand for high-frequency income strategies tied to high-conviction market themes.

The ETFs offering exposure to biotech, financials, technology, and long-duration Treasuries through options-based strategies built on 3x leveraged instruments:

The firm designed the funds to generate weekly income by writing put options on leveraged ETFs tracking benchmarks such as the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index, Financial Select Sector Index, Technology Select Sector Index, and the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index.

GraniteShares CEO Will Rhind said the strategy seeks to harness elevated implied volatility in leveraged products to enhance income potential, though distributions are not guaranteed.

Key Features

The launch builds on GraniteShares' push into income-oriented ETFs, leveraging its expertise in high-conviction and leveraged strategies, with $11.58 billion in assets under management as of late April.

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