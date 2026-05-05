According to Chief Investment Officer David Berns, Simplify designed the new ETFs as "easy-to-use" wrappers that combine multiple strategies into a single allocation. Both funds use a swaps-based structure tied to existing Simplify ETFs, with contracts typically extending beyond one year to qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

The approach reflects growing investor focus on net returns after taxes, rather than headline performance, particularly in taxable accounts.

LQ targets long-term capital appreciation through a diversified mix of alternative strategies, including managed futures, commodities, and tail-risk hedging.

DINE, meanwhile, emphasizes income generation but seeks to limit frequent taxable distributions, giving investors more control over when income is realized.

Key Features

The firm built the ETFs to help investors balance diversification, income, and tax efficiency — three factors that are often difficult to optimize simultaneously.