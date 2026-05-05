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Two puzzle pieces with 'private' and 'public' printed on them
May 5, 2026 2:22 PM 2 min read

Chasing Pre-IPO Alpha: Defiance Unveils 2X Leveraged Private-Public Crossover ETF

Defiance ETFs has rolled out a new leveraged product aimed squarely at short-term traders chasing high-growth themes, launching the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long XOVR ETF (BATS:XOVL).

The launch expands Defiance's growing lineup of tactical, leveraged funds designed for active traders rather than long-term investors. XOVL targets those looking to capitalize on short-term upside in crossover companies—firms straddling public markets while retaining exposure to private growth pipelines.

However, like all leveraged ETFs, the fund resets daily, meaning its 2x objective applies only to single-day returns, not longer holding periods. That makes it a precision tool, not a set-it-and-forget-it investment.

Key Features

While XOVL opens the door to amplified exposure in the increasingly popular public-private crossover space, it does not directly invest in XOVR. Instead, it uses financial instruments to replicate the ETF's daily moves, adding another layer of complexity to an already high-octane strategy.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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