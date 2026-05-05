Roundhill Files for 'Magnificent Seven Plus' ETF With AI, Space Twist

Roundhill Investments has filed to launch the Roundhill Magnificent Seven Plus ETF. This fund would pair the dominant mega-cap tech stocks with a slate of newer AI and space contenders, according to a filing.

The proposed product is expected to trade under the ticker name MAGP. The expense ratio and official launch date have yet to be announced. As with all ETF filings, the fund remains subject to regulatory approval.

What's Inside MAGP

The ETF Tracker reported Monday that Roundhill has filed to launch the $MAGP Roundhill Magnificent Seven Plus ETF.

In addition to the mega-cap names, the ETF would provide exposure to Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and private companies such as Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX.

Balchunas Calls Filing A "Smart Sequel"

MAGS offers equal-weight exposure to the “Mag 7” stocks, and has attracted about $4.6 billion in assets under management (AUM). It charges 0.30% in annual fees from investors.

Mag 7 Dominates Earnings Growth

The S&P 500 reported an unexpected profit surge, with blended first-quarter earnings growth tracking at 27.1% year-over-year, significantly outpacing initial estimates of 13.1%.

Notably, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta accounted for 71% of the net dollar-level increase in earnings, showcasing their dominant roles in driving market performance, as highlighted in a recent analysis of S&P 500 earnings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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