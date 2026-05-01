Defiance ETFs is leaning further into the fast-growing single-stock ETF space with the launch of two new leveraged funds aimed squarely at traders looking to amplify short-term bets on the semiconductor trade.

POET is focused on photonic integrated packaging, with its optical interposer platform enabling faster, more efficient data transmission critical for AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centers.

Meanwhile, Applied Materials supplies the advanced manufacturing equipment and materials engineering solutions used to fabricate nearly every leading-edge chip, making it a cornerstone of global semiconductor production.

By packaging these stocks into leveraged ETFs, Defiance is effectively offering traders a way to express short-term bullish views on both emerging and established AI enablers within a familiar ETF wrapper.

Key Features Of The New ETFs

Both funds aim to deliver 2× (200%) of the daily price movement of their respective underlying stocks, before fees and expenses

of their respective underlying stocks, before fees and expenses Structured for short-term, tactical trading , with performance resetting daily—making outcomes over longer periods highly path-dependent

, with performance resetting daily—making outcomes over longer periods highly path-dependent Investment in the funds cannot be considered as a direct investment in the underlying stocks.

With volatility returning to tech and AI-linked names, these products are built for traders who want to move quickly and decisively. The catch, as always with leveraged ETFs: timing isn't just important—it's everything.

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