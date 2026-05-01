Dividend Growth Takes The Wheel: Amplify Files S&P 500 DRVR ETF

Amplify ETFs has filed for a new income-focused fund, the Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (DRVR), aimed at investors seeking a blend of dividend consistency and forward-looking growth. The proposed fund will target companies within the S&P 500 Index that not only pay high dividends but have demonstrated a sustained ability to increase payouts over time.
The ETF is designed to mirror the total return performance of its benchmark before fees and expenses, with at least 80% of its assets allocated to index constituents.
The underlying index applies a disciplined screening process, focusing on firms that have raised dividends for at least 10 consecutive years—an indicator of financial resilience and shareholder commitment. It then layers in a forward-looking approach, ranking eligible companies based on a composite of five-year dividend growth, projected dividend yield, and return on invested capital.
The final portfolio selects top-ranked names while maintaining diversification constraints. According to Amplify CEO Christian Magoon, the strategy reflects a "modern approach" to dividend investing by combining historical consistency with forward estimates and quality metrics sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Key features of DRVR:
DRVR aims to stand out in a crowded dividend ETF space by blending backward-looking reliability with forward-looking growth signals, potentially appealing to investors who want income today without sacrificing tomorrow's upside.
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