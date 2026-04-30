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April 30, 2026 3:34 PM 1 min read

Gabe Plotkin Plots ETF: Turning Meme-Stock Pain Into Snowball Gains?

Former Melvin Capital Management CEO and co-owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Gabe Plotkin, is preparing a comeback through Snowball ETF, a fund he is planning by adopting a tax-efficient “351 conversion” strategy to convert portions of his personal portfolio into an ETF.

The ETF had been filed with the SEC back in December 2025 and it is anticipated to launch sometime later this year or early next year, according to Bloomberg. It will be run by Snowball Advisors LLC and have an actively managed equities investment strategy.

Key highlights:

The move marks Plotkin's return to the market following the collapse of his firm, Melvin Capital, in the highly publicized meme stock frenzy, which involved companies such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. This also reflects a broader Wall Street trend of using ETF structures for tax efficiency and liquidity.

Conversions involving 351 are employed when converting hedge fund-style strategies into ETFs. The structure not only provides tax efficiency but also allows for daily liquidity and transparency, among other benefits.

Photo: Shutterstock

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