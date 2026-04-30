Janus Henderson's New ETFs Aim To Turn Market Swings Into Steady Income

Targeted at income-focused investors, advisors, and institutions, the ETFs are designed to diversify beyond traditional bonds and dividend-paying equities.
Key Features Of JELH And JELM:
The funds seek to generate income by tapping equity market volatility while incorporating downside barrier features. The firm positions these ETFs as a way to deliver institutional-grade structured income exposure without the concentration risks and lifecycle management burdens associated with holding individual structured notes.
Janus Henderson says the launch reflects growing demand for risk-managed income solutions that go beyond conventional fixed income, packaging structured strategies into a more accessible and scalable ETF format.
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