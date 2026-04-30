Fidelity's New ETFs Aim At Mid, Small Caps As Active Funds Take Off

Fidelity Investments is expanding its push into active, factor-driven strategies with the launch of four new ETFs. The funds extend Fidelity's "Enhanced ETF" suite to 12 products, targeting growth and value opportunities across mid- and small-cap equities. The funds are:

The new ETFs follow a quantitative, actively managed approach that blends traditional fundamentals with non-traditional data inputs to identify stocks with favorable characteristics while managing risk exposures. Fidelity executives say the expansion reflects rising demand for low-cost, rules-based active solutions.

Key features:

The launch comes as asset managers double down on systematic active strategies packaged in ETF wrappers—an area seeing growing traction among advisors and retail investors alike.

Data from Fidelity's portfolio construction team underscores the trend: active ETF allocations have climbed sharply, with 38% of incoming portfolios in Q1 2026 holding such funds, up from just 13% in 2022. Fidelity's broader ETF and ETP platform now spans 81 products with $149 billion in assets under management as of March-end.

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