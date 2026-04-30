New 2x Leveraged Hyperliquid ETF Brings DeFi Derivatives Exposure To Public Markets

• 21Shares 2x Long HYPE ETF shares are showing limited movement. What’s next for TXXH stock?

The fund is designed to deliver twice (2x) the daily price performance of HYPE, giving traders amplified exposure through a familiar exchange-traded structure — without directly holding the underlying cryptocurrency. Notably, the launch puts 21Shares ahead of rivals racing to bring HYPE-linked products to market, even as several firms pursue spot offerings still awaiting regulatory approval.

The ETF uses derivatives such as swaps, futures and options to achieve its objective, allocating at least 80% of its assets to instruments aligned with its daily leverage goal. Like other leveraged ETFs, TXXH resets daily and is intended for short-term, actively managed strategies rather than long-term holding.

Key features of TXXH:

While the structure lowers barriers to leveraged crypto trading, the amplified risk profile means the ETF is best suited for investors who can closely monitor positions and navigate short-term volatility.

Hyperliquid is a blockchain-based derivatives platform offering perpetual futures that never expire, designed for fast, exchange-like trading. Its standout feature is a revenue model that directs 95% of trading fees toward daily HYPE token buybacks — driving significant market activity — though performance depends on overall trading volumes.

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