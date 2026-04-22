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copper ore, macro photography, ore extraction mine, metal used in the production of conductive material
April 22, 2026 8:38 AM 1 min read

ProShares Launches First-Ever 2x Platinum, Palladium, Copper ETFs, Expands Leveraged Commodity Lineup Amid Metals Boom

The new products are:

  • ProShares Ultra Platinum K-1 Free ETF (NYSE:UPLT)
  • ProShares Ultra Palladium K-1 Free ETF (NYSE:UPAL)

These funds aim to deliver twice the daily returns of their respective underlying commodities. CEO Michael L. Sapir said the launch marks the first time investors can magnify platinum and palladium returns through an ETF structure.

Key Features:

With these additions, ProShares now offers 11 geared commodity ETFs, reinforcing its position as the largest provider of leveraged ETFs globally, with more than 110 products and over $62 billion in assets.

Photo: Shutterstock

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