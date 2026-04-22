The new products are: ProShares Ultra Platinum K-1 Free ETF (NYSE:UPLT) ProShares Ultra Palladium K-1 Free ETF (NYSE:UPAL) ProShares Ultra Copper K-1 Free ETF (NYSE:UCOP) These funds aim to deliver twice the daily returns of their respective underlying commodities. CEO Michael L. Sapir said the launch marks the first time investors can magnify platinum and palladium returns through an ETF structure. Key Features: With these additions, ProShares now offers 11 geared commodity ETFs, reinforcing its position as the largest provider of leveraged ETFs globally, with more than 110 products and over $62 billion in assets. Photo: Shutterstock

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