Yield Hunters Rejoice: Amplify Launches 12% And 10% Income Bond ETFs

Amplify ETFs is doubling down on income-focused innovation with the launch of two new fixed income funds that blend bond exposure with options strategies.

The funds target annualized income of 12% and 10%, respectively, combining traditional bond interest with option premium generation in a bid to enhance yield in a still-demanding income environment.

The new ETFs expand Amplify's YieldSmart suite and build on its existing options-based fixed income lineup, including the Amplify TLT U.S. Treasury 12% Option Income ETF (BATS:TLTP) .

CEO Christian Magoon framed the launch as part of a broader evolution in fixed-income investing, in which traditional bond strategies alone may not meet investors’ income expectations.

ETF Key Features

Both funds track Bloomberg-covered call bond indices and offer single-ticker access to diversified credit exposure with an income overlay—essentially turning plain-vanilla bonds into something a bit more "financially caffeinated."

By incorporating short-dated weekly options, LQDM and HYGM aim to generate more frequent premium income while maintaining exposure to investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds.

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