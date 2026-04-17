S&P 500 Gets A Defensive Edge With New Risk-Adaptive SPDF ETF

The booming ETF market added another adaptive strategy with the launch of the Defender Risk Adaptive 500 ETF (BATS:SPDF) on April 15.

The fund offers investors a rules-based approach to navigating shifting market conditions. It also seeks to provide exposure to U.S. large-cap equities while dynamically adjusting its positioning based on quantitative signals, reflecting a long-standing strategy used by systematic investors.

Unlike traditional passive funds that remain fully invested regardless of market cycles, SPDF is designed to interpret real-time market signals rather than predict future outcomes. The strategy aims to increase participation during supportive conditions and dial back exposure when risks rise, offering a disciplined framework to balance growth and downside protection across varying environments.

Key Features Of SPDF

Targets exposure to U.S. large-cap equities

Uses quantitative signals to adapt to market conditions

Employs a rules-based, disciplined investment framework

Seeks to balance upside participation with risk management

Adjusts portfolio exposure based on evolving market signals

Expense ratio of 0.69%

The launch was announced on a LinkedIn post by the fund’s portfolio manager, Vincent Randazzo. “Defender systematically scales out in 1/3 increments as fragility increases and back in decisively, without scaling,” said Randazzo, clarifying whether the fund goes 100% cash/treasuries at risk-off, or is risk gradually reduced before being 100% risk off.

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