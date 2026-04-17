SEI Investments Company has filed to launch a new ETF that tracks the iSTOXX Ang Research Enhanced US Large Cap Index.

Dubbed the SEI Ang Research Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF, the fund marks the firm’s latest move to expand its lineup with research-driven factor strategies.

The proposed ETF builds on a newly developed index created by STOXX Ltd. It also collaborates with Andrew Ang, a leading expert in quantitative and factor investing. The filing underscores SEI's push to bring institutional-grade investment approaches to a broader set of investors through the ETF wrapper.

The underlying index employs a multi-factor approach. It targets value, quality, and momentum, while incorporating dynamic factor rotation and risk controls to stay aligned with benchmark exposures.

The ETF aims to deliver enhanced long-term returns by balancing factor tilts with constraints on turnover and unintended risks. The launch also reflects growing demand for systematic, rules-based strategies as investors increasingly turn to factor ETFs for diversified sources of return.

Key Features

Tracks the iSTOXX Ang Research Enhanced US Large Cap Index

Focuses on value, quality, and momentum factors

Uses dynamic factor rotation to adapt to changing market conditions

Designed to limit turnover and manage risk relative to benchmarks

Expands SEI's ETF platform with a research-backed, systematic strategy

The filing reflects SEI's broader push to build out a thoughtfully designed ETF platform rooted in its long-standing factor investing expertise.

The firm, which provides financial technology, operations, and asset management services globally, is positioning the new fund as a natural extension of its factor heritage.

Executives said the ETF underscores SEI's commitment to delivering innovative, research-backed investment solutions, while partnering with leading firms and academic experts to bring institutional-quality strategies to market.

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