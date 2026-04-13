Bullish On Space Stocks? This New 2X ETF XAIL Is Built For Aggressive Traders

Key Features of XAIL: With private and public investment in space surging—and the line between sci-fi and earnings calls getting thinner by the quarter—XAIL is Defiance's latest attempt to put rocket fuel into ETF trading strategies. Just remember: leverage cuts both ways, and gravity still applies. Image: Shutterstock

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