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Photo of spaceship of Artemis mission with astronauts near Moon surface.
April 13, 2026 3:44 PM 1 min read

Bullish On Space Stocks? This New 2X ETF XAIL Is Built For Aggressive Traders

Key Features of XAIL:

With private and public investment in space surging—and the line between sci-fi and earnings calls getting thinner by the quarter—XAIL is Defiance's latest attempt to put rocket fuel into ETF trading strategies. Just remember: leverage cuts both ways, and gravity still applies.

Image: Shutterstock

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