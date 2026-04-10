The firm is positioning itself as a specialist in thematic and income-focused ETF strategies, aiming to deliver targeted exposures that align with structural economic trends. Aura's launch comes at a time when ETF innovation is accelerating, with increasingly complex strategies entering the market and investors seeking more defined portfolio roles.

DUTY, Aura's inaugural offering, is designed to tap into the expanding global defense ecosystem, spanning military technology, cybersecurity, space and critical infrastructure.

Tracking the Solactive US Defense Index, the ETF arrives amid a structural upswing in defense spending, driven by geopolitical tensions, rising cyber threats and policy tailwinds such as the CHIPS and Science Act. With the U.S. accounting for roughly a third of global military expenditure, the fund seeks to capture long-term growth opportunities across next-generation defense systems and digital security infrastructure.

Aura has also pledged to donate 10% of DUTY's management fee revenue to veteran-focused charities, adding a social impact dimension to the strategy.

Key features of the U.S. Defense ETF (DUTY):

Focuses on companies involved in defense, cybersecurity, space and security infrastructure

Tracks the Solactive US Defense Index

Gross expense ratio of 0.45%

Supported by GTS Securities as lead market maker

Built on infrastructure provided by Tidal Financial Group

Commits 10% of management fee revenue to veteran support organizations

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