First Trust Advisors L.P. on Wednesday rolled out three new actively managed laddered ETFs, broadening its footprint in the rapidly growing target outcome space.

The strategies rely on portfolios of underlying ETFs that deploy FLEX options to deliver predefined upside participation and downside buffers tied to major benchmarks.

The launch builds on First Trust's expanding Target Outcome ETF. The lineup encompasses 132 funds with over $36 billion in assets as of March 31. The new ETFs are designed to offer a more consistent investment experience by diversifying across multiple outcome periods—rather than locking investors into a single start date—while maintaining exposure to equity market returns.

New ETF Key Features

BFXU

Targets enhanced upside linked to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) price returns

(NYSE:SPY) price returns Uses FLEX options to potentially outperform SPY if returns exceed a 2% threshold over a one-year period

Laddered structure may dilute full upside capture depending on entry timing

BFEW

Tracks returns of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:RSP) up to a capped upside

(NYSE:RSP) up to a capped upside Provides a 10% downside buffer over a one-year outcome period

Equal-weight exposure offers diversification versus traditional market-cap indices

BUFE

Linked to iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) performance

(NYSE:EEM) performance Offers capped upside with a 10% buffer against losses

Extends defined-outcome strategies to emerging market equities

With laddered outcome ETFs, First Trust is leaning into demand for structured equity exposure that balances participation and protection—especially as investors look for smoother rides in choppy markets.

Image: Midjourney