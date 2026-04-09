First Trust Advisors L.P. on Wednesday rolled out three new actively managed laddered ETFs, broadening its footprint in the rapidly growing target outcome space.
The strategies rely on portfolios of underlying ETFs that deploy FLEX options to deliver predefined upside participation and downside buffers tied to major benchmarks.
The launch builds on First Trust's expanding Target Outcome ETF. The lineup encompasses 132 funds with over $36 billion in assets as of March 31. The new ETFs are designed to offer a more consistent investment experience by diversifying across multiple outcome periods—rather than locking investors into a single start date—while maintaining exposure to equity market returns.
New ETF Key Features
BFXU
- Targets enhanced upside linked to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) price returns
- Uses FLEX options to potentially outperform SPY if returns exceed a 2% threshold over a one-year period
- Laddered structure may dilute full upside capture depending on entry timing
BFEW
- Tracks returns of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:RSP) up to a capped upside
- Provides a 10% downside buffer over a one-year outcome period
- Equal-weight exposure offers diversification versus traditional market-cap indices
BUFE
- Linked to iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) performance
- Offers capped upside with a 10% buffer against losses
- Extends defined-outcome strategies to emerging market equities
With laddered outcome ETFs, First Trust is leaning into demand for structured equity exposure that balances participation and protection—especially as investors look for smoother rides in choppy markets.
Image: Midjourney
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