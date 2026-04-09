Manulife John Hancock Investments has rolled out the John Hancock Hedged Equity ETF (NYSE:JHDG), marking another step in its push into actively managed ETFs.
Listed on Wednesday, the new fund brings the firm's ETF lineup to 19 strategies, collectively managing over $12 billion in assets as of the end of 2025. The platform spans a wide mix of exposures, including U.S. and international equities, preferred income, mortgage-backed securities, and fixed income segments like corporate and municipal bonds.
JHDG is designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation while aiming to reduce volatility and cushion downside risks compared to broader equity markets. The strategy blends high-conviction stock picking with a dynamic options overlay, a structure increasingly popular among advisors seeking smoother return profiles in uncertain markets.
Key Features of JHDG:
With JHDG, Manulife is leaning into the growing appetite for "have-your-cake-and-hedge-it-too" strategies—offering equity upside while trying to take some of the sting out of market swings.
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