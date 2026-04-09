Baron Capital Targets Emerging Market Growth Stocks In New Active ETF

The ETF is managed by veteran investor Michael Kass, who brings nearly four decades of global equities experience and has overseen the firm's emerging markets strategy since 2011. According to Co-President Michael Baron, the launch builds on the firm's active ETF expansion and reflects growing investor appetite for research-driven strategies in a more flexible ETF wrapper.

Key features of BCEM:

Actively managed portfolio targeting emerging markets growth opportunities

Focus on founder-led, capital-efficient companies with strong competitive moats

Concentrated approach with fewer holdings and higher conviction positions

Excludes less liquid and speculative investments compared to broader strategies

Seeks to capitalize on long-term structural trends, including technological and geopolitical shifts

The ETF brings Baron's established emerging markets playbook into a more concentrated format, positioning BCEM to benefit from favorable valuations and secular growth drivers across developing economies.

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