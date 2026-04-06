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Inflation
April 6, 2026 4:46 PM 1 min read

Inflation Hedge, Reimagined: PIMCO's Active ETF Takes On TIPS With Lower Risk Play

Flash flows data from State Street Investment Management shows that inflation-linked bond ETFs were among the high-conviction strategies for fixed income investors, having added $1.3 billion in March cumulatively. 

Key features of PCPI:

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