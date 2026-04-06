Healthcare, Financials ETFs Get A Mega-Cap Reset With TRUF, TRUH

Traditional sector ETFs often dilute exposure to mega-cap leaders due to diversification constraints under RIC rules. VanEck's TruSector approach aims to address this by maintaining meaningful allocations to dominant companies—either directly or through targeted ETF exposure—while staying compliant.
The firm says this results in cleaner sector representation, reduced tracking error, and fewer unintended stock biases. Both new ETFs come with a competitive expense ratio, targeting investors seeking more precise sector allocation tools.
Key Features of TRUF & TRUH:
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