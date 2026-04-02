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Gloved hand holding Semiconductor microchip
April 2, 2026 5:14 PM 1 min read

AI Needs Memory—This New DRAM ETF Is All In On Micron, Samsung And Sandisk

The launch comes as memory chips move to the forefront of the AI buildout, with demand surging alongside large-scale training and inference needs. Unlike broad semiconductor funds, DRAM aims to provide concentrated exposure to firms supplying this critical layer of the AI stack, which CEO Dave Mazza described as a "key constraint" on AI development as models grow more complex.

Key Features of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM):

Image: Shutterstock

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