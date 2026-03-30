Vanguard has rolled out a new suite of target maturity bond ETFs aimed at investors looking for more precision in fixed-income allocation.
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The launch of the Vanguard BondBuilder Target Maturity ETFs introduces 10 index funds, each tied to a specific maturity year, offering a structured way to build bond portfolios with defined timelines. The move comes as investors increasingly seek predictable income streams while navigating interest rate uncertainty and shifting portfolio strategies.
Key features of Vanguard BondBuilder Target Maturity ETFs:
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