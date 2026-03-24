Amazon, IBM Gets 2X ETF Treatment As Tradr Expands Single-Stock Bets

Tradr ETFs rolled out a new batch of high-octane products aimed squarely at active traders, with plans to launch four single-stock leveraged ETFs on Tuesday. The funds will offer either 200% long or -200% inverse daily exposure to select underlying equities—marking another step in the rapid expansion of niche, tactical ETF strategies.

Key features of the new launches:

The latest launches arrive amid a surge in leveraged and inverse ETF offerings, as issuers race to meet demand for precision trading tools. But as history has shown—often dramatically—these products are less "set it and forget it" and more "blink and you might regret it."

Notably, these launches add to Tradr’s portfolio of 64 leveraged ETFs, which recently collectively crossed $3 billion in assets under management.

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