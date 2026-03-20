JPMorgan Expands Income ETFs With Dual Strategy For Smooth Returns

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has rolled out two new actively managed ETFs extending its footprint in the fast-growing derivative income space.
The launch builds on the firm's popular premium income strategies and positions it as the only provider offering multiple approaches to handling options-derived income within a single suite.
The new ETFs aim to deliver tax-deferred yield through return of capital, potentially appealing to investors seeking smoother returns in volatile markets.
Key Features Of ROCY, ROCQ
The expansion underscores growing demand for income-oriented ETFs that go beyond traditional dividends, particularly as investors look for ways to balance yield generation with equity market exposure.
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