Key Features Of The Fund:
The ETF inherits the track record of its predecessor mutual fund following a planned reorganization, positioning it as an actively managed growth vehicle entering an increasingly crowded large-cap ETF space. However, its non-diversified structure and concentrated bets could lead to higher volatility compared to broader index-based funds.
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