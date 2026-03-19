Key Features Of The Fund: The ETF inherits the track record of its predecessor mutual fund following a planned reorganization, positioning it as an actively managed growth vehicle entering an increasingly crowded large-cap ETF space. However, its non-diversified structure and concentrated bets could lead to higher volatility compared to broader index-based funds. Image: Shutterstock

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