The ETF is designed to deliver treasury-like returns while minimizing taxable distributions — an increasingly relevant pitch as investors look for ways to optimize after-tax income in a higher-rate environment.

• Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF stock is holding steady today. What’s the outlook for XDIV shares?

The fund stands out for its use of box spreads, an institutional options strategy typically employed to access short-term financing rates.

Key Features of XBOX ETF:

This launch comes as investors grow more conscious of tax drag and seek smarter ways to park short-term capital without sacrificing efficiency — or simplicity.