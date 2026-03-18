Big Tech Overload? Invesco's New ETF Hits Reset On Nasdaq-100 Weights

The fund uses an equal-weight approach, giving each of the index's 100 non-financial constituents the same starting allocation, a shift from the traditional market-cap-weighted structure that often concentrates exposure in a handful of tech giants.

The launch comes at a time when market concentration remains elevated and leadership within tech stocks continues to rotate. By redistributing weight more evenly, QEW aims to broaden participation across the index while maintaining exposure to innovation-driven companies.

Key features of QEW:

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