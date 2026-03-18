A new ETF is betting that climate risk — not just interest rates or occupancy trends — will increasingly shape real estate returns, and it's launching at a time when that risk is already hitting valuations.

• What’s ahead for CLIM stock?

The timing is notable. Rising insurance costs, coverage withdrawals in high-risk regions and a steady drumbeat of extreme-weather events are pushing climate exposure into the financial mainstream. This ETF integrates catastrophe modeling from Moody’s — bringing the same risk frameworks used by insurers into public equity investing, with the aim of identifying REITs better positioned to withstand climate shocks.

Key features of CLIM:

The result is an ETF that reflects a broader shift in portfolio construction, where climate risk is moving from a theoretical concern to a measurable and investable factor.