A new ETF is betting that climate risk — not just interest rates or occupancy trends — will increasingly shape real estate returns, and it's launching at a time when that risk is already hitting valuations.
• What’s ahead for CLIM stock?
The timing is notable. Rising insurance costs, coverage withdrawals in high-risk regions and a steady drumbeat of extreme-weather events are pushing climate exposure into the financial mainstream. This ETF integrates catastrophe modeling from Moody’s — bringing the same risk frameworks used by insurers into public equity investing, with the aim of identifying REITs better positioned to withstand climate shocks.
Key features of CLIM:
The result is an ETF that reflects a broader shift in portfolio construction, where climate risk is moving from a theoretical concern to a measurable and investable factor.
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