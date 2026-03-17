New Space ETF Promises Weekly Income As Industry Boom Takes Off

Launched last week, the ETF tracks the Syntax Space Industry Index while deploying an options-based strategy designed to generate weekly distributions—an approach that sets it apart from traditional space-focused funds.

A Two-Pronged Strategy

SPCI is built around a dual mandate: capturing the upside potential of space-related companies while simultaneously producing income.

On the growth side, the fund seeks to replicate roughly 100% of the performance of its underlying index. It plans to do this through a mix of equities and options, including deep in-the-money calls and synthetic long positions.

To generate income, the ETF will implement a put credit spread strategy—selling near-the-money put options while buying lower-strike puts for downside protection. The premium collected is expected to fund regular payouts, with distributions targeted on a weekly basis.

According to CEO and CIO Matthew Tuttle, the goal is to solve a common investor dilemma.

"Space is no longer a government program — it is a global industry, and one of the most compelling long-term investment themes of our time. But thematic investing shouldn’t mean giving up income. SPCI is built for investors who want exposure to the space sector and want to get paid while they wait for that theme to play out," Tuttle said.

Riding The Space Economy Surge

The launch comes amid accelerating momentum in the global space economy. Government spending, private-sector launches, and satellite deployments have all surged in recent years, turning what was once a niche sector into a full-fledged commercial ecosystem.

The underlying index captures this breadth, including companies involved in satellite operations, geospatial technology, launch services, and spacecraft manufacturing.

A Differentiated ETF Play

While thematic ETFs targeting space exploration already exist, SPCI's income overlay could appeal to investors wary of the sector's volatility. By combining directional exposure with an options income strategy, the fund attempts to balance growth potential with cash flow—something rarely packaged together in a single ETF.

The strategy will also make use of both standardized options and FLEX Options listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, allowing for customization in strike prices and expirations.

As thematic investing continues to evolve, SPCI signals a shift toward more engineered products—where exposure and income are no longer mutually exclusive.

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