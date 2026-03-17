Market Going Up Or Down? These New WisdomTree ETFs Adjust On Their Own

The funds come with expense ratios of 0.32% for WAMA and 0.42% for WIMA, and are designed to systematically adjust equity exposure based on market trends—an approach gaining traction as volatility and leadership rotations intensify across global markets.

Betting On Trend Signals Over Guesswork

Both ETFs track proprietary indexes that rely on a rules-based framework using price trends and market breadth signals. At the core is a 200-day moving average—a widely followed technical indicator—to determine whether the funds should be tilted toward equities or defensive assets like U.S. Treasury bills.

When markets trade above long-term trend levels, the funds maintain equity exposure. When they fall below, exposure is reduced—effectively dialing risk up or down without requiring active decision-making.

WisdomTree's Global CIO Jeremy Schwartz emphasized that the goal is to eliminate the trade-off between staying invested and managing downside risk. The strategy incorporates a two-day confirmation process to avoid reacting to short-term market noise—because even algorithms need a second opinion.

US Vs. International Allocation

WAMA focuses on U.S. equities, rotating between stocks and Treasury bills based on signals derived from its underlying index. It also incorporates a "breadth" overlay that measures how many stocks in the index are trading above their 200-day averages to guide re-entry into equities.

WIMA applies the same methodology to developed international markets, offering investors a systematic way to manage global exposure amid diverging economic cycles and policy environments.

Why It Matters

The launch underscores a broader shift toward adaptive, rules-based ETF strategies as investors look for tools that can respond to rapid market changes without relying on discretionary calls.

With geopolitical uncertainty, rate volatility and uneven global growth driving market swings, products like WAMA and WIMA aim to offer a middle ground—staying invested in equities while building in a mechanism to step back when trends weaken.

In a market that rarely moves in straight lines, these ETFs are essentially trying to follow the curve—without tripping over it.

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