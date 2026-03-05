BlackRock has rolled out a new ETF aimed at expanding investor access to the fast-growing leveraged loan market, a segment of credit that has historically been difficult to access through index-based products.
The asset manager announced the launch of the iShares Broad USD Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:USLN), which seeks to track the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan Broad Select Index. The ETF primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured leveraged loans.
The launch comes as the U.S. leveraged loan market has expanded to roughly $1.4 trillion, bringing it close in size to the high-yield bond market and attracting growing institutional and ETF investor interest.
Expanding Access To Floating-Rate Credit
Leveraged loans typically carry floating interest rates and sit higher in the capital structure than traditional high-yield bonds, making them appealing to investors seeking income with reduced sensitivity to interest-rate fluctuations.
The fund carries a 0.40% net expense ratio.
Adding To BlackRock's Credit ETF Lineup
BlackRock is already one of the largest investors in the leveraged loan market, overseeing more than $40 billion in loan assets globally. The firm said the new ETF aims to provide a more scalable, transparent entry point into the asset class through an index-based structure.
Through its iShares platform, BlackRock manages more than $5.7 trillion in ETF assets globally, including over $1.2 trillion in bond ETFs, reflecting the rapid growth of fixed income ETFs since the first bond ETF debuted in 2002.
Photo: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.