BlackRock has rolled out a new ETF aimed at expanding investor access to the fast-growing leveraged loan market, a segment of credit that has historically been difficult to access through index-based products.

The asset manager announced the launch of the iShares Broad USD Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:USLN) , which seeks to track the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan Broad Select Index. The ETF primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured leveraged loans.

The launch comes as the U.S. leveraged loan market has expanded to roughly $1.4 trillion, bringing it close in size to the high-yield bond market and attracting growing institutional and ETF investor interest.

Expanding Access To Floating-Rate Credit

Leveraged loans typically carry floating interest rates and sit higher in the capital structure than traditional high-yield bonds, making them appealing to investors seeking income with reduced sensitivity to interest-rate fluctuations.

The fund carries a 0.40% net expense ratio.

Adding To BlackRock's Credit ETF Lineup

BlackRock is already one of the largest investors in the leveraged loan market, overseeing more than $40 billion in loan assets globally. The firm said the new ETF aims to provide a more scalable, transparent entry point into the asset class through an index-based structure.

Through its iShares platform, BlackRock manages more than $5.7 trillion in ETF assets globally, including over $1.2 trillion in bond ETFs, reflecting the rapid growth of fixed income ETFs since the first bond ETF debuted in 2002.

Photo: Shutterstock