YieldMax ETFs last week launched a new ETF focused on generating income in the metals and mining space, increasing its suite of options-based products as interest in critical minerals is gaining traction.

YieldMax Strategic Metals & Mining Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSE:MINY) , which began trading on Feb. 27, aims to generate current income through writing call options on a diversified basket of metals and mining equities.

Managed by Tidal Investments LLC, the ETF employs a portfolio option-income strategy to collect option premiums on a diversified basket of equities across the critical minerals, base metals, and precious metals segments. The new fund is a Group 1 ETF for distribution purposes and is expected to pay its first distribution in March. Like other high-distribution ETFs, a portion of its distribution may be treated as a return of capital, affecting its NAV.

Mining Tailwinds: Policy, AI, And Supply Risks

The launch comes amid renewed momentum in the mining sector. Copper prices have been buoyed by expectations of structural supply deficits tied to electrification and data center expansion, while rare earths and uranium remain in focus as governments push to localize critical mineral supply chains.

Against that backdrop, MINY offers investors an income-oriented way to tap into metals and mining volatility, though the strategy carries typical risks tied to derivatives, commodity cycles and sector concentration. For yield-hungry investors willing to stomach the swings, the timing may be more than coincidental.

