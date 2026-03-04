M.D. Sass is making its debut in the ETF space, launching a concentrated U.S. equity strategy with a proven track record among institutional investors and a commitment of more than $70 million in seed capital.

• M.D. Sass Concentrated Value ETF stock is trading in a tight range. What’s ahead for SASS stock?

The $7 billion asset manager has rolled out the M.D. Sass Concentrated Value ETF (NYSE:SASS) , an actively managed ETF that follows the firm's Concentrated Value strategy.

The strategy, under the management of Ari Sass, president of the firm since 2019, has delivered a return of around 19% year-to-date through 2025.

Bringing Institutional Value To A Broader Audience

M.D. Sass founder and CEO Martin D. Sass said the ETF vehicle will enable the firm to offer its traditional investment philosophy to more investors. He emphasized the benefits of active ETFs: the liquidity, the transparency, the tax efficiency.

For Ari Sass, the timing of the ETF launch is perfect.

He explained that the U.S. stock market has become overly concentrated in AI infrastructure names, leaving investors vulnerable to the risks of narrow leadership and valuation multiples. He sees opportunity in a differentiated value strategy that aims to provide diversification and disciplined risk management.

The SASS portfolio is going to be concentrated on 20 to 25 large and mid-cap U.S. stocks. The approach is opportunistic and is based on acting decisively when new information becomes available and forces a rethink of prior assumptions, a framework Ari Sass describes as rooted in intellectual honesty and transparency.

Strong Day-One Backing

It is worth noting that the ETF is starting with over $70 million of seed capital from existing clients and company principals. This is a large starting point for an ETF and is a clear indication of internal conviction.

With its concentrated portfolio, its tilt towards value stocks, and its track record of performance already tested and proven in institutional accounts, SASS is entering the market with a clear counter-narrative to the dominance of mega-cap growth stocks and a bet on underappreciated earnings power.

The image was created by artificial intelligence MidJourney.