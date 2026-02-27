Swiss asset manager Pictet Asset Management on Thursday rolled out the Pictet AI Enhanced US Equity ETF (NYSE:PQUS), an actively managed fund that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to pick U.S. large-cap stocks while staying close to its benchmark.

An "Enhanced Index" Approach

PQUS is designed as an enhanced equity strategy, targeting consistent alpha with relatively low tracking error versus a broad U.S. index. The idea is to add incremental outperformance without drifting too far from core market exposure.

How The AI Model Works

Both funds rely on proprietary machine-learning models also used in the firm's institutional strategies.

According to the firm, the models aim to strip out style, sector, size, and regional biases to isolate stock-specific signals. Rather than leaning into factor tilts, the strategy seeks to uncover less obvious return drivers that may persist across market cycles — potentially offering smoother performance than traditional active approaches.

David Wright, head of quantitative investments, said the ETFs are structured to deliver active returns without relying on opaque "black box" methods often associated with quant strategies.

Growing Competition In AI ETFs

The launch adds to a crowded field of AI-driven and systematic ETFs as asset managers compete to differentiate beyond standard smart-beta products.

For investors, the pitch is straightforward: benchmark-like exposure with a shot at steady excess returns — and ideally, less drama during market drawdowns. Whether the AI edge proves durable will determine if PQUS becomes a core holding or just another ticker in the fast-expanding quant ETF aisle.

Image: Shutterstock