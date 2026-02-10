• AMIS stock is taking a breather. Where is AMIS stock headed?

The ETF employs a multi-manager structure, with Acuitas allocating capital among a curated group of institutional investment managers. The firm says the approach is designed to blend complementary strategies, potentially improving consistency across market cycles while helping manage the volatility often associated with smaller-cap stocks.

AIMS is benchmarked to the Russell 2000 Index, a widely followed gauge of U.S. small-cap performance. The fund aims to maintain authentic small-cap exposure, including selective allocations to microcap companies, while avoiding upward drift into larger-cap stocks — a common issue in some small-cap strategies.

Acuitas founder and Portfolio Manager Chris Tessin said the firm sees a favorable backdrop for small caps, pointing to rising earnings expectations, the potential impact of lower interest rates, regulatory tailwinds, and increasing investor attention on innovation led by smaller companies. He argued that active management may be particularly valuable in this segment, where broad index approaches can overlook emerging growth opportunities.

Partner and Portfolio Manager Matt Nieman added that the strategy focuses on identifying managers with disciplined, differentiated processes and long-term investment horizons, while aiming for a below-average volatility profile compared with the broader small-cap category.

The launch comes amid continued growth in actively managed ETFs, especially in areas where investors believe skilled stock selection can add value beyond passive exposure. Small-cap equities have historically been viewed as one such segment due to their diversity, lower analyst coverage, and higher dispersion in returns.

For Acuitas, whose institutional roots lie in small- and microcap investing, AIMS represents both an expansion into the ETF wrapper and an effort to broaden access to its specialized investment approach for a wider investor base.

