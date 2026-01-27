Tradr ETFs is expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged products with the launch of three new ETFs on Tuesday, targeting some of the most actively traded names in the U.S. equity market.

The products include the Tradr 2X Long LITE Daily ETF (BATS:LITX) , the Tradr 2X Long SNDK Daily ETF (BATS:SNXX) , and the Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF (BATS:WDCX) . Each fund is designed to deliver 200% of the daily performance of its respective underlying stock: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) , Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) , and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) .

Tradr said the ETFs represent first-to-market strategies, offering leveraged exposure to individual stocks that have seen heightened trading volumes and strong momentum. The launches come as single-stock leveraged ETFs continue to attract active traders looking to express short-term, high-conviction views without using margin accounts or derivatives directly.

According to Matt Markewicz, Head of Product at Tradr ETFs, Sandisk and Western Digital have been among the most heavily traded equities in recent months, frequently ranking within the top 50 to 70 most active U.S. stocks on a daily basis. He noted that both names are believed to be trading near all-time highs after emerging as some of the strongest performers in the U.S. market last year.

The focus on Sandisk and Western Digital also reflects ongoing investor interest in data storage and memory-related stocks, which have benefited from optimism around AI-driven data demand, cloud infrastructure spending, and enterprise storage upgrades. Lumentum, meanwhile, has drawn attention for its exposure to optical networking and photonics, segments that are increasingly viewed as critical enablers of next-generation data centers.

Like other single-stock leveraged ETFs, the Tradr funds are designed for short-term trading rather than long-term holding. The issuer emphasized that the ETFs seek to achieve their stated objectives on a daily basis only, meaning performance over longer periods may diverge significantly from twice the return of the underlying stocks.

The launches further underscore the rapid expansion of the leveraged ETF space, as issuers race to meet demand from professional traders seeking tactical tools tied to individual equities rather than broad market indexes.

