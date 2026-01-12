The actively managed ETF lineup got a little more rebellious last week with the Jan. 8 launch of the LOGIQ Contrarian Opportunities ETF (NYSE:LCO), a fund built for investors who believe the market often gets it wrong.

The ETF, an active series of Tidal Trust IV, comes with an expense ratio of 1.13% and positions itself squarely in the "high-conviction, go-against-the-grain" camp.

Managed by Tidal Investments LLC and co-managed by LOGIQ Capital LLC, LCO aims to deliver total return through a contrarian investment strategy spanning both equities and fixed income. The fund typically holds between 30 and 75 positions and has the flexibility to invest across global stocks as well as corporate and government bonds.

According to the prospectus, LCO seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by identifying investments where prevailing market views or positioning disagree with the Sub-Adviser's views. Meaning, the fund buys things other investors are actively avoiding.

That contrarian tilt can apply at multiple levels, including specific companies, sectors, geographies, or even asset classes that the managers believe are mispriced due to overly pessimistic sentiment, short-term narratives, or crowded positioning. The portfolio is actively managed, allowing the team to shift exposures as market views evolve.

In a market increasingly crowded with thematic, leveraged, and rules-based ETFs, LCO's pitch leans less toward tracking an index or riding momentum, and more toward the bet that consensus thinking can often be wrong.

