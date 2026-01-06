Innovator Capital Management introduced a new twist on outcome-based investing with the launch of what it describes as the industry's first dual directional ETFs featuring quarterly outcome periods. The products are designed to potentially deliver positive returns in both rising and falling equity markets over three-month windows, catering to investors seeking flexibility amid fast-shifting market conditions.

Breakdown: S&P 500 vs. Nasdaq-100 Exposure

The Jan. 2 launch includes two funds: the Innovator Equity Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF — Quarterly (BATS:DDSQ) and the Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF — Quarterly (BATS:DDNQ) . DDSQ is tied to the S&P 500 through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , while DDNQ marks a first in the ETF market by offering a dual-directional structure linked to the Nasdaq-100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

The Mechanics: Upside Caps & Inverse Buffers

DDSQ provides a capped upside of 3.34% with a 5% inverse cap or buffer for each quarterly outcome period. DDNQ offers a higher upside cap of 4.69%, alongside the same 5% inverse cap. Both funds reset every three months, allowing investors to reposition more frequently compared with traditional defined-outcome ETFs that typically run on annual cycles.

Mitigating Timing Risk in Volatile Markets

Dual directional ETFs are structured to benefit from market moves in either direction, within predefined limits. By shortening the outcome period to a quarter, Innovator is positioning these funds as tools for investors who want outcome-based exposure without committing capital for a full year. The structure may also help mitigate timing risk, particularly in markets where sentiment and trends can shift quickly.

Structure & Liquidity Benefits

The funds are offered in an ETF format, providing daily liquidity, pricing transparency and potential tax efficiency, while avoiding institutional credit risk. According to Innovator, the defined caps and buffers are set at the start of each outcome period and remain in place until the next reset, supporting portfolio planning and disciplined risk management.

Photo: Shutterstock