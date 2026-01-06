Venezuela Just Became Wall Street's Boldest ETF Experiment

A corner of the ETF universe that has long been considered off-limits may be inching toward the mainstream — at least for now, on paper.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Teucrium Investment Advisors has filed with the U.S. SEC to launch the Teucrium Venezuela Exposure ETF, a product that would attempt to capture equity exposure tied to Venezuela, a market better known for sanctions and defaults than investable liquidity.

If approved, it would be the first ETF designed specifically around Venezuelan equities or companies heavily exposed to the country.

The filing arrived just days after the U.S. arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, a political shock that immediately reverberated through Venezuelan assets. The Caracas Stock Exchange jumped more than 16% on Monday, extending a recent rally fueled by speculation that regime change could unlock reforms, foreign capital and, eventually, sanctions relief.

The proposed fund would not strictly hold Venezuela-listed stocks.

Instead, it aims to track an index comprising Venezuela-based firms as well as companies that either hold more than half their assets in the country or derive over 50% of revenue there. The structure reflects the practical challenges of accessing a small, thinly traded local market while still offering investors a directional bet on Venezuela.

Still, skepticism remains.

Venezuela's equity market is widely viewed as difficult to trade, lacking both depth and transparency. Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that Venezuela is a frontier country with no liquidity, and described the filing as a case of issuers trying to seize a fleeting moment.

Balchunas cautions that demand for a Venezuelan equity ETF is likely niche. Yet in a $13.6 trillion ETF market crowded with nearly 5,000 products, novelty still matters.

