Gabelli Asset Management launched a thematic exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on a strong segment of the consumer economy: sports and live entertainment.

On Friday, the firm introduced the Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (NYSE:GOLS) , an actively managed fund designed for long-term capital growth. The ETF has a net expense ratio of 0.9%. The firm agreed to waive management fees for at least the first year after the fund’s registration.

GOLS aims to capture opportunities in the broader sports and live entertainment market. Its investment range includes sports teams, venue owners, media and content distributors, athletic apparel companies, and ticketing platforms. Instead of focusing on a single area, the fund seeks exposure across the entire value chain supporting live events and professional sports.

According to Christopher Marangi, Gabelli’s co-chief investment officer and portfolio manager, sports-related businesses and assets often enjoy predictable, recurring revenue from media rights, sponsorships, and season-ticket sales. He noted their strong pricing power and low capital needs, alongside a growing consumer preference for experiences over physical goods.

This interest in live experiences continues to drive demand for sporting events, concerts, and other in-person entertainment, even as technology disrupts many traditional sectors. Gabelli views this market as relatively shielded from threats posed by artificial intelligence, while also presenting new growth opportunities through real estate development and global media distribution.

On the investment side, GOLS follows Gabelli’s established process, which focuses on companies priced below their private market value. The firm also considers earnings expectations, valuation history, balance sheet strength, and management quality, while taking into account the broader economic and political landscape.

This ETF may attract investors looking for diversification beyond traditional sector or broad-market equity funds. Businesses in sports and live entertainment often respond differently to demand factors than major indices, leading to distinct performance during uncertain market periods.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock