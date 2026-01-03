Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech ETF Defies Industry Downturn, Soaring 30% In 2025

Cathie Wood’s ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) outperformed the industry slump in 2025, delivering a remarkable 29% return

The ETF’s impressive performance is credited to its diverse portfolio, featuring stocks like AI company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) , which saw a 135% surge last year, and television streaming service Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) , which rose by 46%.

These stocks boosted ARKF’s performance, even as core fintech payment stocks underperformed and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin ended the year 7% lower, reports Bloomberg.

“We have a variety of different plays here and we’re managing the portfolio, leveraging these technologies against each other,” commented Dan White, associate portfolio manager at ARK Investment Management.

The success of ARK Investment Management’s fintech fund has prompted a shift from a pure-play bet on the industry to following market trends. In a year when payment stocks lagged and crypto prices fell, the firm pivoted towards technology companies with a strong AI focus.

However, despite ARKF’s significant gains last year, Wood may be facing challenges in translating her long-term vision into consistent investor demand. ARKF flows remained largely stagnant last year, with a brief surge of over $600 million around September.

The performance of ARKF in 2025 underscores the potential of a diversified investment strategy in the fintech sector. Despite the overall industry downturn, ARKF managed to deliver impressive returns, largely due to its focus on AI-driven tech companies.

This approach seems to have paid off, with stocks like Palantir and Roku significantly bolstering the ETF’s performance.

However, the flat investor flows into ARKF suggest that despite the fund’s strong performance, there may be lingering investor skepticism about the long-term viability of Wood’s investment strategy.

This highlights the ongoing challenge for fund managers in balancing short-term performance with long-term vision.

