Defiance ETFs has returned to the leveraged single-stock market with a new way to ramp up investments in a specific wireless tech company.

On Tuesday, the issuer announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ONDS ETF (NYSE:ONDL) . This single-stock leveraged ETF aims to deliver 200% of the daily percentage move in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) . The fund targets short-term traders who want to boost their exposure to the stock without using options or margin.

A Tactical Play, Not A Buy-And-Forget ETF

Like its counterparts, ONDL resets every day and does not aim for its 2x goal over periods longer than a single trading session. This detail often gets overlooked until volatility appears.

For active traders, the structure offers familiar benefits: enhanced exposure, intraday liquidity and the simplicity of an ETF. In simple terms, ONDL allows investors to express a short-term bullish view on Ondas, only with greater intensity.

Why Ondas, And Why Now?

Ondas Holdings is a small-cap tech company specializing in wireless data solutions, centered around proprietary software-defined radio systems. Its technology is targeted at markets where connectivity failures are unacceptable, such as industrial automation, transportation networks, defense and critical infrastructure.

These sectors are gaining more attention as governments and businesses invest in secure, low-latency communication systems. For traders, this narrative, combined with the stock's natural volatility, makes ONDS a strong candidate for a leveraged ETF.

Expanding The Single-Stock ETF Shelf

The launch highlights how ETF issuers are continuing to refine exposure. Instead of broad sector or thematic funds, products such as ONDL allow traders to focus on one company in one direction for one day.

However, this precision carries risk. Daily leverage means that compounding effects can quickly turn against investors in volatile markets, making ONDL unsuitable for anyone planning to “check back in a few months.”

Still, for short-term traders with strong conviction and solid risk management, Defiance's latest launch offers another powerful tool in the ETF toolkit.

