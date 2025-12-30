Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s (NASDAQ:DJT) entry into the ETF market may initially appear to offer a wide range of options in defense, energy, real estate and emerging technologies. But, a closer look raises the same old question about ETFs: how truly diversified are these funds?

On Tuesday, five Truth Social-branded ETFs were launched under the Truth.Fi label. Each ETF tracks a rules-based index with a focus on “Made in America.”

The funds target unique themes:

• Truth Social American Security & Defense ETF (NYSE:TSSD)

• American Energy Security ETF (NYSE:TSES)

• American Red State REITs ETF (NYSE:TSRS)

• American Icons ETF (NYSE:TSIC)

• American Next Frontiers ETF (NYSE:TSFN) .

Yet, they all revolve around a shared story centered on domestic production, national security and growth in the U.S.

This common theme raises the risk of overlap, even among funds with different sector labels. For instance, defense and energy ETFs typically pull from similar companies in industrial, infrastructure and capital-intensive sectors that benefit from government spending, regulatory support or geopolitical tensions. Real estate that focuses on “red state” markets may also relate heavily to regions tied to energy and manufacturing, linking performance to a limited set of economic factors.

In other words, investors who buy multiple Truth Social ETFs might not be making as many independent choices as the lineup implies. Instead of achieving diversified sector exposure, their portfolios could center around similar policy reactions, cyclical risks and macro outcomes, especially changes in U.S. fiscal spending, trade policy or energy rules.

TSIC and TSFN seem broader on paper, but these strategies probably lean toward key industrial players, technology linked to defense, and companies seen as beneficiaries of domestic reshoring. This can reduce exposure to sectors less tied to the “America-first” investment theme, like global consumer brands or tech firms with international reach.

This situation is not out of the ordinary for the ETF industry. Thematic funds often trade off diversification to clarify their purpose, and investors typically know that sector ETFs tend to move in unison during macroeconomic shifts.

The key difference here is that the Truth Social lineup offers several funds that might react to the same headline risk, just under different names.

For investors, the takeaway is less about politics and more about building a portfolio. These ETFs are meant to reflect a specific economic viewpoint, not to buffer against volatility across different cycles. When used selectively, they can provide focused exposure. However, when used together, they could stack similar risks.

As Truth Social and Yorkville America plan more ETF launches in 2026, the early performance of this first group may indicate whether investors are looking for true diversification or are simply finding a more concentrated way to express the same macro perspective.

