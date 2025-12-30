Truth Social Launches 'America First' ETFs

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) on Tuesday said new exchange-traded funds tied to its Truth Social brand began trading.

The first group of Truth Social ETFs launched on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.

The initial suite includes five funds under the Truth.Fi fintech label.

The funds include the Truth Social American Security & Defense ETF (NYSE:TSSD) , Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF (TSFN), Truth Social American Icons ETF (NYSE:TSIC) , Truth Social American Energy Security ETF (NYSE:TSES) , and Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (NYSE:TSRS) .

Strategy Behind The Funds

Each ETF uses rules and criteria to track an underlying index. The portfolios focus on companies emphasizing a Made in America theme. They span multiple sectors of the U.S. economy.

Trump Media CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said the ETFs appeal to patriotic investors.

He said the funds offer a way to reflect optimism in national economic strength.

Yorkville America CEO Troy Rillo said investors now can align values with portfolios. He called the ETFs a chance to support U.S. innovation and self-reliance.

ETF Administration

Yorkville America’s president, Steve Neamtz, said they partnered with MarkerVector Indexes.

He said rules-based indexes help investors build transparent, philosophy-aligned portfolios.

Yorkville America and Trump Media said they plan more ETFs in 2026. Future offerings may include equity-based funds and digital asset exposure. They may be made available through partners like Crypto.com and Foris Capital US LLC.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares were down 2.81% at $12.79 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

